Local nurse practitioner battles Coronavirus in the ICU

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)– Julie DePetro is 52-years-old. She’s been a nurse practitioner for nearly 25 years and for the past year, like so many other nurses, she has been a frontline soldier in the war against coronavirus.

That worried her kids but helping people is Julie’s life work. Her daughter, Kyleigh, remembers her mom telling her she wasn’t going to stop working because this is ‘what she loves to do’. But, he disease caught up to Julie right before Christmas. She was in the ICU for four days. She rallied was released and went home.

January second was her birthday, on that day she was found on the floor of her home unconscious. She’s been in the ICU in a coma on a ventilator ever since.

Her kids described her as spunky with a wicked sense of humor the life of the party. They said she is the kind of person who would give a you the shirt off her back. But, she had an auto-immune disorder that made her more susceptible to the virus. She’s been fighting coronavirus, infection and pneumonia all at the same time.

Treatments like convalescent plasma and double red blood cell transfusions have helped her. Her kids, Kamryn and Kyleigh decided they needed to help the cause and donated themselves. And they’re asking those who have recovered to donate too. Because treatments like these are helping their mom.

Her kids say they can’t wait to hug their mom once again. They say this has been an eye opening experience.

They have created a GoFundMe to help pay for the mounting medical expenses. Click here to donate.