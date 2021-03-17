Local nurse, among COVID-19 long-haulers, still in the ICU

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)- 52-year-old Julie DePetro is a local mom and nurse who wound up in the ICU the day after Christmas and has been there ever since, nearly 80 days battling for her life. She is a COVID long-hauler, and her fight is far from over.

The intensive care unit is for the sickest of the sick. For COVID patients, ICU isolation often means a ventilator — a mechanical device forcing air into lungs too damaged to function on their own. Some recover. Some die quickly, others linger for 6 to 8 weeks or more.

The road to recovery isn’t always direct, neither is the deadly decline Kern doctors have seen a thousand times since the pandemic began. One day a sick, sick patient is on the road to recovery, the next, they’re back at square one.

That’s what happened to DePetro. She’s been on and off the ventilator and in and out of comas for more than 11 weeks. Last week things were looking up, but she took another turn and is reintubated for the fourth time. Her son and daughter can only watch, worry and pray. DePetro is alone in the hospital. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, her son and daughter can’t visit their mom. They haven’t seen her in months.

DePetro has always been an active woman. Her kids describe her as spunky and the life of the party. She’s been a nurse practitioner for 25 years, helping others overcome disease and injuries. But, if she survives, she will have to learn how to walk again after being bed ridden for months. Serious long-term complications can come from being in the hospital for a significant period of time. Complications can include cardiovascular problems, kidney injuries, and even psychological issues.

And if worrying about making it out alive wasn’t enough, what about paying the mounting medical bills.

According to Kern Medical Chief Medical Officer, Glenn Goldis, it’s not uncommon for a hospital stay to cost $10,000-$12,000 a day. For DePetro, that could mean a bill of $800,000 to a million dollars. If she lives, she’ll be in debt the rest of her life.