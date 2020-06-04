Local non-profit working to beautify downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Lively downtown’s are all the rage.

People flocking to enjoy local shops and restaurants, spending the evening with friends out at bars, and enjoying the uniqueness of the urban hub, that’s where Bakersfield was heading. Then a pandemic stopped everyone from heading out and enjoying what their city offers.

But, the Hub of Bakersfield isn’t letting a small hiccup slow down their goal, to change the perception of our downtown, into a positive one with the help of innovators.

During the pandemic, they wanted to make sure the project kept on thriving all through their cash for the arts program. They put money in thirteen local artists hands so they could provide an art experience, especially during the Pandemic.