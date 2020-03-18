Local non-profit and restaurant team up to deliver food during pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Today, the League of Dreams and Brooklyn’s BBQ teamed up to feed those who might not be able to leave their home because of COVID-19 concerns.

Families of disabled children who are not going out or the elderly in self-isolation may not have enough food on their table.

But, the League of Dreams and Brooklyn’s BBQ are working together to change that.

Monday, the non-profit and barbecue restaurant talked about the idea, and Tuesday are making it a reality.

The family pack meal includes enough food for six people including a rack of ribs, an entire chicken, a half pound of whatever meat and three sides of your choice.

All food can be consumed immediately or frozen for later use.

All deliveries will involve no contact, meaning, the food will be dropped off at the door and then a call or text will be sent to them.

If you would like a family pack, call 829-7427 a day in advance.orders must be paid in full at the time of the order using a credit card. Family packs will be $50 each.

The service will continue until the pandemic is contained and the restaurant is not limiting the number of packs available.