Local musicians perform for residents of 17th Place Townhomes while social distancing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents living at the 17th Place Townhomes in downtown Bakersfield were treated to a socially distanced concert over the weekend.

The 17th Place Townhomes management reached out to the Bakersfield Symphony to hire local musicians to play in its courtyard on Saturday evening. Residents were able to watch and listen from their windows.

“During these stressful times when many are missing the ability to connect, the opportunity to bring live music to the residents is especially exciting,” notes Holly Arnold, the executive director of the Bakersfield Symphony.

The management also hired a chalk artist to brighten the sidewalks and offered dessert gift baskets to the residents.

17th Place Townhomes is located at 1001 18th St. in downtown Bakersfield.