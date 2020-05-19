Local man released from hospital after coronavirus fight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Joyce and Al Vaughn got married 52 years ago and the couple has been inseparable ever since.

But that changed when the couple tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

Although Joyce made a quicker recovery, Al spent 56 days fighting COVID-19, 51 of those days were spent at Adventist Health Bakersfield recovering.

On Sunday, Al was released from the hospital after testing negative for the virus. Friends and family were there to celebrate his release from the hospital.

The heartfelt moment was captured on video by Adventist Health Bakersfield.

“It’s just so emotional,” Joyce Vaughn said. “Everyday, I wake up thanking God because he wouldn’t be here with everything that went wrong.”

The Vaughn family initially got a terrible diagnosis for their 74-year-old husband and father.

“There’s nothing more we could do,” Tamra Parra, Al’s daughter said. “And you might want to think about letting him go.”

But Al is a fighter, and he beat the virus that nearly took his life.

“He’s COVID-19 free,” Joyce said. “He’s on his way to recovery and he has all of these friends backing him up.”

As a marathon runner, Al’s teammates were there to cheer the athlete on as he gets one step closer to the finish line.

“You hear of miracles happening in The Bible,” Jackie Holmes, Al’s teammate said. “But to see a miracle happen today, it’s just awesome and it’s grown all of our faiths.”

Al has made great strides, but he still needs to recover in a rehabilitation center in order to regain his strength, proving that Al’s COVID-19 journey isn’t a sprint, but a marathon.

“He’s such an important part of our team,” Holmes said. “He’s just so inspiring, encouraging and motivating.”

According to Parra, Al is expected to be fully recovered in three weeks.