Local man receives parade after monthslong fight with Coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- For nearly four months, Justin Reynolds had been fighting for his life in the hospital after testing positive for the novel virus.

He spent two of those months in a medically induced coma and nearly lost his life to Coronavirus.

But this week, Reynolds’ received the green light to return home. The Frontier High School football team decided to throw Reynolds’ a welcome home parade to celebrate. Reynolds’ son, Jarrett, is part of the football team, and describes the relationship as family.

His family says convalescent plasma saved Reynolds’ life and they encourage others to donate.

