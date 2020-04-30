Local lawyers, business owners send letter to county, demanding stay-at-home order be overturned

Nineteen local lawyers and business owners sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors calling the stay-at-home order unconstitutional and asking the county to overturn it.

The question at heart: when can the government step on people’s freedoms for the sake of the public’s health?

“Well at first, I was totally in agreement with (the stay-at-home order)—obviously we had a new threat we had never seen before,” said KC Steakhouse general manager, Cassie Bittle.

Now, she says, “sales are down at least 75 percent on the average day. We’ve already invested our savings in our time into the last five weeks, six weeks—and it’s a little scary wondering if we’re going to have to do this for another six weeks.”

On April 2nd, Kern Public Health issued a stay-at-home order, closing all nonessential businesses and banning gatherings of any kind.

“I’m willing to do any of the guidelines that the health department sets forth,” Bittle said, “But we’re ready to have the able-bodied Americans be able to come out and have a lunch, even if it’s only ten people in our building.”

The four-page letter reads in part, quote: “it appears that the order is not authorized by law, violates the United States Constitution, is unduly vague and broad, and very likely could lead to the County of Kern being financially liable.”

Among the 19 signers, six are lawyers.

Businesses also represented are Mechanics Bank, Ten Star Farms, Inspire Salon, Carpet Outlet Plus, among others.

“I don’t think that our letter was meant to be threatening any kind of litigation, but it definitely was definitely just a concern of ours,” Bittle said.

The letter cites part of the health and safety code that allows officials to quarantine infected or likely infected people but not the entire county.

It also argues the stay-at-home order violates the First, Second, and Fifth Amendments.

“Do I believe it’s the fault of our Board of Supervisors and our Health Department? I do not. I believe it’s our governor’s stay at home order that he keeps on us,” Bittle said. “So I don’t know if the letter went to the right people, but it was the only chain of command I knew to get to, and so I signed.”

Board of Supervisors chairwoman Leticia Perez declined to comment. However, the letter is on the agenda for discussion at the board’s next meeting on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Kern County counsel Margo Raison offered a statement in response.

“After reviewing that letter and conducting some research, my belief is that the allegations contained in the letter written by the ‘concerned citizens of Kern County’ lacks merit. There is nothing that Public Health or the county has done that is unconstitutional. The governor’s executive orders carry with it the force of law—including number 33-20, which is commonly referred to as the stay-at-home order, that addresses essential workers and businesses. The local health officer’s orders do not expand that order. It’s not more stringent. It’s not more restrictive. There are no constitutional problems that are created with the local health officer’s orders—orders by statute, orders by caselaw, including a recent federal case that involves the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino. And if we were to be sued, we will vigorously represent the county, and I’m confident in the success we would have. I’m confident Matt Constantine has done nothing unconstitutional.”