Local law enforcement surprise 10-year-old with birthday parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local boy received a birthday surprise from local law enforcement he will always remember.

Drew Ehret from Northwest Bakersfield was surprised with a CHP birthday parade Monday after his birthday plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really liked how all the cops just came and kept ringing their sirens, it was really cool,” said Drew Ehret.

Crystal Ehret, Drew’s mother, said the reality of not seeing his friends and having a traditional celebration sunk in for him a couple days before his birthday. It was Ehret’s 10th birthday so she wanted to make sure it was special. She reached out to a friend to see if one highway patrol officer could stop by and was stunned when she saw how many officers showed up.

The Bakersfield Highway Patrol officers helped lift Drew Ehret’s spirits.