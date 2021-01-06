Local hospitals prepare for overwhelming COVID-19 surge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is bracing for a coronavirus tsunami as the state reports a record total of people being treated for the disease in local hospitals. The state required local hospitals to release their crisis plans. Letters went out today warning hospitals may not have enough staff and equipment to treat everyone if hospitalizations continue to climb. This forces physicians to make “difficult” decisions about who gets treated.

Dr. Ronald Reynoso: “We are not there yet, we don’t want to be there,” said Dr. Ronald Reynoso, the Chief Medical Officer for Adventist Health Bakersfield. “But there might be that scenario where resources are not enough.”

The plan references a document from the state saying hospitals will have to “triage,” or prioritize, patients once resources like beds and staff start to run out. That means some patients could be turned away, forcing physicians to make life or death decisions.

“But you exclude certain things just to make it fair,” said Reynoso. “Age, sex, and gender and things like that are not included. So you only see data points for health.”

No local hospitals have used their crisis plans yet, but that time may come sooner than you think. Experts say holiday travel and gatherings caused cases to spike, so doctors expect to see a wave of coronavirus patients in the next couple of weeks. This comes as local hospitals say they already feel overwhelmed.

“We’ve exceeded our ICU capacity at both campuses,” said Bruce Peters, the President and CEO of Memorial Hospitals Bakersfield. “So we’re holding patients, some who are on ventilators, at our post-anesthesia units.”

Incoming vaccines provide a light at the end of the tunnel, but it could take months to vaccinate the public. Until then, masks and social distancing are essential to protect ourselves and others as we power through a public health crisis.