Local Hospitals prepare for COVID-19 crisis scenario

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Kern County shatters hospital and ICU records, a letter obtained by 17 News shows Adventist Health Hospitals and others across the state are preparing for the darkest days of this pandemic.

While Kern County is not in a crisis scenario at the moment, 17 News has confirmed hospitals across the state will be required to publish crisis plans if the coronavirus situation worsens.

In the letter from Adventist health, health care workers are preparing to make “difficult decisions” for patients who may be in a dire state. The letter states physician-led teams will make care decisions based on “health status and ethical principles to ensure equity and justice.”

Kern County has recently surpassed a record 400 hospitalizations and 90 patients in the ICU. The record rates are not necessarily surprising as our local health department predicted this surge in our hospitals last summer.

Local health officials say Kern could reach its hospitalization peak in early February. That means the county could be weeks away from seeing this current surge decline.

It is important to note that Adventist health and other Kern County hospitals are not currently using these plans. The purpose of these plans is to ensure health care workers are prepared for the worst-case scenario if one arises. Once these plans are released to the public, we’ll publish them on our website.