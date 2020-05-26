Breaking News
Local high school senior working on proper California flag retirement

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- During Memorial Day we’re reminded of the importance of retiring a flag. But what about the California state flag? There’s no place that tells you where to retire the flag.

Centennial high school senior, Emilee Carroll, is trying to do just that.

For her 13th year in girl scouts and working to obtain her gold award this year, she made it her mission for the flag to receive the recognition it deserves.

But, she’s also working towards other goals at the same time.

Emilee has been involved in marching band for the past four years.

Now Emilee has so much to be proud of.

While she may not get the graduation she has been dreaming of, her legacy may carrying through the state flag.

