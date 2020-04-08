Local health centers awarded $5.8M from HHS to assist in COVID-19 response

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $5.8 million to Kern County health providers to assist in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the department, $3.3 million is going to Clinica Sierra Vista while $2.5 million is going to Omni Family Health. HHS is awarding nearly $200 million to 180 health centers across California as part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act signed by President Donald Trump last month.

The funding is aimed to help health centers prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19 and maintain capacity and staffing levels to address the emergency.

“This new funding secured by President Trump will help our community health centers continue the work they’re doing on the ground against the coronavirus,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “HRSA-funded health centers are already playing a critical role by delivering essential services, serving as community testing and screening sites, and alleviating burdens on our nation’s emergency rooms and hospitals. HHS will continue bringing every resource we have to support heroic healthcare workers across the diverse settings health centers serve, from our cities to our rural towns.”