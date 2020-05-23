Local groups donate cleaning supplies for child care centers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Kern County moves into Phase 2, childcare services will begin to reopen and local organizations want to make sure they are equipped.

First 5 Kern, Community Connection for Child Care and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office distributed cleaning and personal care products to nearly 100 child care services.

Kevin Bartl, communications specialist for First 5 Kern, said they wanted to make sure that child care providers had the supplies they need to help keep child centers clean.

“We knew this is a difficult time for child care providers right now. Supplies are in short demand, attendance is down. There’s a huge need for essential workers. If the county opens back up, non-essential workers as well. We put together a child care task force with KCSO for connection with child care services to discuss what we should do to support them during this time,” said Bartl.

Some of the supplies included bleach, paper towels, toilet paper, masks and gloves.

First 5 Kern says they want to assure parents that their child is entering a clean and safe place once they go back to work.