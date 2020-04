BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local groups are asking for donations to help low-income and homebound seniors.

The Board of Realtors has teamed up with Christian Real Estate Fellowship, Christmas for Seniors and City Serve in collecting nonperishable foods, toiletries and other necessities.

Donations can be dropped off every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1431 L. St. The supplies will then get distributed to seniors in need.