Local groups ask for community’s help in donating food and other necessities for seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A number of local groups are reaching out to help low-income and homebound seniors, with food and other necessities.

The Board of Realtors is partnering with Christian Real Estate Fellowship, Christmas for Seniors and City Serve, for the drive.

They’re collecting toiletries and other necessities that many seniors are going without, because they can’t afford it and they’re at high-risk for coronavirus.

If you would like to donate items for seniors, you can stop by 1431 I Street, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

