Local group says ‘thank you’ to field workers in Delano

by: Norma Hernandez

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Essential workers are not only health care workers. On Thursday, a group of people came out to recognize the hard work field workers do to keep food at the grocery stores.

Their caravan drove out to the fields in Delano to say thank you to the men and women who continue to work in the fields during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They brought live mariachi and essential supplies for the workers. Susie Brock, organizer of the event, donated masks and toilet paper while Rubio’s Coastal Grill donated food.

