Local group creates tool to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state is taking control of vaccine appointments away from counties, launching a website all providers will have to use. But many Kern residents, especially some of the most vulnerable, say they struggle to make appointments. A local group wants to help. Governor Gavin Newsom says the website MyTurn.ca.gov will handle all COVID vaccine appointments in the future, but some say the system isn’t perfect yet. It currently lists only a handful of local providers. The state has not said when it will include more local vaccination sites.

“Many other local providers will be onboarding to the MyTurn system because it will be mandatory for them,” said Michelle Corson, Public Information Officer for the Kern County Public Health Department. “The hope is that once all of this gets online, that we all have a universal place to schedule our appointments.”

Many Kern residents struggle to sign up for the shots, so the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force launched Project Abuelita. That’s the Spanish word for “beloved grandmother.”

“We’ve assisted 200 folks in a month,” said Jay Tamsi, Co-Founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force. “We are seeing a need for the 65 and older folks. They need assistance. Lots of them don’t have the internet, they don’t have a phone.”

Organizers say it’s easy to use.

“This is for our entire community of Kern County, not just Latinos, for everyone to call into,” said Tamsi. “An operator will answer the phone and walk them through to MyTurn or to any of the clinics, any of the vaccination sites.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci says nearly 90% of Americans need to take vaccines to end the pandemic. The task force hopes Project Abuelita will bring the county one step closer to that goal.

“We must not forget about the elderly folks, those who are disabled, those who can’t speak English,” said Tamsi. “We’re going to be there for them.”

If you’d like help signing up for a COVID vaccine, you can reach Project Abuelita at 525-5900.