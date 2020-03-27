Local government, business groups create COVID-19 Business Resource Response Team

The city of Bakersfield, County of Kern, Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and the Kern EDC are joining together to establish a COVID-19 Business Resource Response Team.

An emergency hotline has been created for the business community to ask any questions regarding their business needs and learn about resources their businesses may qualify for. Services and resources will be available in both English and Spanish starting today.

“During this time of rapid change and staying safe at home, we need to be proactive in protecting the health of our families and community as well as protecting the health of our local businesses,” said Mayor Karen Goh. “I’m happy to partner alongside each of these organizations to highlight resources for our business community. We’re in this together and we will get through this together.”

The Business Resource Response Team aims to streamline resources for local businesses so that they will all be available all in one place. The team is continuously monitoring and evaluating local, state and federal resources available for business owners.

“Our local businesses are at the forefront of our minds. As the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve, we are actively working to make sure local businesses are equipped to handle these unprecedented challenges,” said Nick Ortiz, president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber. “As our community focuses on saving lives, we must also secure our members’ livelihoods.”

Businesses can reach the response team at 661-336-6860 or email at covid@bakochamber.com.