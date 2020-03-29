Local food pantry helps those less fortunate

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Over ten years ago, the ministry from Bridge Bible church started a monthly food pantry for those who may be living pay check to pay check.

This time around, thing are much different and more crucial.

Residents at Plaza Towers rely on the food pantry to help =, especially once the end of the month rolls aorund. This Saturday was more important than ever becuase most of these essential products are hard to find in storees, and most of the residetns are elderly and forced to stay at home.

Finding necessities like toilet paper and water were a challenge, but thanks to generous donation, they are able to provide everyone with enough food and hygienic items for the time being.