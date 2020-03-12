Local events canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amidst cancellations and postponements of major California events like Coachella and SXSW due to recent coronavirus concerns, local event coordinators are have followed suit.

The following local events have been canceled:

The following state and national events have been canceled or postponed:

The following events have confirmed they will still occur as scheduled:

This list will be updated, check back for updates.