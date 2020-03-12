Local events canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amidst cancellations and postponements of major California events like Coachella and SXSW due to recent coronavirus concerns, local event coordinators are have followed suit.
The following local events have been canceled:
- Leaders in Life Youth Conference, canceled
- Bakersfield College Garden Fest, canceled
- Bakersfield College’s Distinguished speakers events, canceled
- Honor Flights, postponed through April
- Garces Memorial High School travel events, canceled
- Wind Wolves Spring Nature Festival, canceled
The following state and national events have been canceled or postponed:
- NBA games, suspended
- SXSW, canceled
- Coachella music festival, postponed
- Stagecoach music festival, postponed
The following events have confirmed they will still occur as scheduled:
- Monthly Honor Flight breakfasts
- Lightning in a Bottle Festival
- NCAA basketball tournaments, but without fans in stands.
- Arnold Sports Festival, but without spectators
This list will be updated, check back for updates.