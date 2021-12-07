Local dentist looking to give organizations PPE to help fight COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Remember at the beginning of the pandemic there was a huge demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and not enough to go around? Now a local dentist has a lot of it, and is looking to donate it to a good home.

Dr. Navid Safaei, owner of SDDS Dental, said he has 3,000 coveralls, 1,000 face shields, and 500 isolation gowns he would like to donate to organizations in need to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Interested businesses, nonprofits, or churches can contact office manager Ana Rivera at 661-241-0351.