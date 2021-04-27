Local church holding memorial service next month honoring those who died during COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local church is inviting the community to a memorial service next month for everyone who has died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rising Star Baptist Church is holding a Memorial Memories in May event on May 16 at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 3421 Wilson Rd. The church said it’s putting on the event because many people didn’t get to properly say goodbye to loved ones due to pandemic restrictions.

To submit a name to be included in the memorial service, call 831-2567 or email RisingStarBaptistChurch@gmail.com.