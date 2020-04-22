Local businesses donate pizzas to staff at Mercy Downtown and Southwest hospitals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a pizza delivery like no other for hospital staff at two Dignity Health hospitals. Nearly 150 pizzas were donated to Mercy hospitals in downtown and southwest Bakersfield on Tuesday.

It was the result of a team effort by Sully’s and the new Round Table on Gosford Road and Woodstone Pizzeria on California Avenue.

Tim Sullivan, Jr., the Vice President of business operations at Sully’s said they wanted to feed hospital staff and help out a new business at the time.

“Bakersfield has given so much to our family and any chance we can to give back, we want to take that opportunity,” said Sullivan.

“They have no idea how much this means to everybody to know how much the community cares,” said Bruce Peters, the CEO of Mercy Downtown and Southwest.

Sullivan added the delivery was possible because the landlord of the Sully’s on Olive and Coffee Roads in northwest Bakersfield, deferred rent for businesses there.

Dignity Health said it greatly appreciates the outpouring of support from our community to our healthcare workers. If you are interested in making a donation to Dignity Health, please contact Mercy & Memorial Hospitals for more information and to coordinate delivery.