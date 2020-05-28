Local business looks to reduce stress amid Coronavirus pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Loneliness, anxiety, uncertainty- this has been our reality for over two months.

As we start to reopen, our mental state has taken a toll.

One local company is working to better you- through mind, body, and soul.

Studies suggest chronic illnesses begin with stress and sleep deprivation- two things we’ve all been dealing with and two things Zivel works to erase from your every day life.

Amy made it her goal to open Zivel up to help those who struggle from all kinds of things. whether it be sleep deprivation, stress, or pain from an injury, the services available can give you a sense of relief.

Whether it be floating in a pod for an hour to clear your mind, using Cyrotherapy to reduce inflammation, or detoxifying your body in an infrared sauna, they are all geared to help you decompress especially from the uncertainty of what we’re living through.

Right now, Amy hopes you can find what works for you, to stay healthy and keep your mind healthy.