Local bars reopening with changes

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- The pandemic has put the nightlife scene on hold and as bars start to reopen their new normal is much different.

A night out with friends may seem like a thing of the past now, but bars across Kern County are working to make sure you can still have that experience, just slightly different.

Local breweries remained open during the pandemic, but you had to order food. Now, you don’t have to order any food if you wanted to just grab a drink.

For Temblor Brewery, they were able to keep their doors open for the past couple of month and now you can sit at the bar top and drink. But it may be some time until they’re back to per-say “normal”.