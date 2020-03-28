Local attorney says he was diagnosed with COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local attorney said he was notified Friday morning that he tested positive for the coronavirus and is urging other residents to help stop the spread of the virus.

Richard Middlebrook says he has no idea how he acquired the disease.

“This is horrible … I don’t feel bad, I never had a fever, no sore throat,” he said.

Middlebrook said he had bronchitis in December and has been coughing a lot since. He went to a doctor on Monday to get tested.

“I went to get tested in an abundance of caution.”

He says it’s possible he’s unknowingly exposed others.

“I’m sure I’ve passed it to other people unknowingly. There’s no doubt in my mind that I have accidentally.”

He is now resting at home and will self-isolate at his home indefinitely.

He’s hoping his diagnosis will convince people the virus is spreading in Kern County.

“You don’t know who’s carrying it, you just don’t know. You gotta protect yourself and your family and the people you love and care about.”