LIVE: Gov. Newsom visits COVID-19 vaccination site in Earlimart

EARLIMART, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to visit the vaccination site at the Earlimart Veterans Memorial building this afternoon, according to his office.

His office said he is making a stop in the Central Valley to “highlight the state’s vaccine equity metric, which will increase vaccinations in the hardest-hit communities.”

The governor’s visit comes days after he gave 17 News an exclusive one-on-one interview. During that conversation, Newsom announced his plan to allocate 40 percent of all vaccination doses to roughly 400 vulnerable areas statewide, including Earlimart, Delano, Arvin, Wasco, Shafter and other parts of Kern County.

Last month, Gov. Newsom visited a vaccination site in Arvin, where he announced the Central Valley would receive a vaccine dose increase of around 58 percent.