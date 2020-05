BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Little Caesars has announced it will deliver pizza to more than 1,150 employees at Adventist Health Bakersfield on Monday.

Feghali Foods, which operates the local Little Caesars restaurants, said the giveaway is in recognition of National Nurses Day. The company said it has donated more than 5,000 pizzas locally to first responders and health care workers responding to COVID-19.

For more information, call 661-477-3674.