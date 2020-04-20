Little Caesars restaurants in Bakersfield take extra precautions for customer and employees safety

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Employees at two Little Caesars restaurants in Bakersfield have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company’s chief operating officer says two employees at the Niles street location tested positive last week, 28 at that same location have tested negative.

Plus one employee at the South H Street location tested positive, 28 have tested negative and one other is waiting on results.

The company adds, all of its restaurants have been disinfected and workers have masks, gloves and soon, face shields.