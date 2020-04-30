Coronavirus
Little Caesars restaurants donate free pizzas to healthcare workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Little Caesars Pizza restaurants expressed their gratitude to essential workers on the front lines by donating free pizzas to healthcare workers at Kern Radiology Medical Group Wednesday.

The company donated over 30 pizzas on behalf of chief operating officer, Johnny Baklini. They were delivered to all five Kern Radiology locations.

Kern Radiology Medical Group provides imaging for patients with cancer, acute and chronic illness and disease.

“Thanks for thinking of us, you guys are awesome!!” said the medical group in a Facebook post.

