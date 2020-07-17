List: Retailers requiring face masks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Retailers across the nation are now requiring customers to wear face masks as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.
Here’s a list of retailers in Kern County requiring customers to wear masks inside their stores:
- Albertsons: Beginning July 21
- Apple Store: Required now
- AT&T: Required now
- Best Buy: Required now
- Costco: Required now
- CVS: Beginning July 20
- Dollar Tree: Request that their customers wear face coverings, and require face coverings where required by state or local ordinance
- Home Depot: Beginning July 22
- Kohl’s: Beginning July 20
- Lowe’s: Beginning July 20
- Sam’s Club: Beginning July 20
- Smart & Final: Required now
- Starbucks: Required now
- Target: Beginning Aug. 1
- Trader Joe’s: Required now
- Verizon: Required now
- Vons: Beginning July 21
- Walmart: Beginning July 20
- Walgreens: Beginning July 20
Check back for updates.