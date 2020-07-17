Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

List: Retailers requiring face masks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Target has joined a growing list of major retailers that will require customers at all their stores to wear face coverings. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based discounter said Thursday, July 16, that the policy will go into effect Aug. 1.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Retailers across the nation are now requiring customers to wear face masks as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

Here’s a list of retailers in Kern County requiring customers to wear masks inside their stores:

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News