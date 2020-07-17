List: Retailers requiring face masks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Assistance League of Bakersfield thrift store will reopen Tuesday stocked with clothing and other items.

The nonprofit's store will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a release. Proceeds from the Bargain Box Thrift Store benefit Operation School Bell, which provides clothing to elementary school-aged children in Kern County.