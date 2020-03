LIST: Local restaurants offering curbside/delivery services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) - As more and more people test positive for COVID-19 across California and the nation, the Bakersfield Homeless Center and Mission at Kern County are taking action to ensure their facilities are clean.

At the Mission at Kern Wednesday, where roughly 300 people sleep per night, workers replenished portable hand-washing stations put on campus earlier this month — one of the many actions the mission is taking to protect those who walk onto the campus.