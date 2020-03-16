LIST: Local restaurants, businesses closed due to COVID-19 concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a press conference Sunday, Governor Newsom announced the closure of all bars and wineries amidst COVID-19 concerns. Local business owners have now followed suit.
The following local restaurants/businesses have been closed:
- Kern County Museum, closed
- The Guild House Restaurant, closed
- Bakersfield Museum of Art, closed
- The BLVD, closed
- Valley Children’s Ice Center, closed
- Chick-fil-A, dining room closed
- Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science, closed
This list will be updated, check back for updates.
