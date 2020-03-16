Breaking News
Kern Public Health, Kern County Superintendent of Schools give coronavirus update

LIST: Local restaurants, businesses closed due to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a press conference Sunday, Governor Newsom announced the closure of all bars and wineries amidst COVID-19 concerns. Local business owners have now followed suit.

The following local restaurants/businesses have been closed:

This list will be updated, check back for updates.

What is social distancing? Understanding the best tool to fight the coronavirus

Know the symptoms: Below are symptoms of the coronavirus, flu or allergies.

Know the symptoms: Coronavirus, flu or allergies

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News