LIST: Food distribution locations

Schools across the county are officially closed, but many are still offering meals to students. Businesses and organizations that are offering food deliveries will also be added to this list.

Food Distribution sites:

Kern High School District schools: Providing free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 2 to 18. All schools operated by KHSD will serve “grab and go” meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bakersfield City School District schools: Providing free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 2 to 18. Kids will be able to take a sack lunch and breakfast home between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at a majority of their locations. Call your school for details.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County: Offering meals to all children who are 18 years of age and younger. The meals will be “to-go” for non-club members.

League of Dreams/Brooklyn’s BBQ: Delivering family pack meals to families of disabled children who are not going out or the elderly in self-isolation.

This list will be updated, check back for updates.