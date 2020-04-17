Lions nap in the road during South Africa lockdown

Lions and other wild animals have been taking advantage of the strict lockdown in South Africa, as there are no human visitors visiting the 2 million hectare Kruger National Park.

Photographs taken by ranger Richard Sowry show a pride of lions napping in the sun on the tarmac just outside one of the park’s rest lodges.

In a Twitter post, the park explained that the lions was were not usually resident in areas of the park open to tourists.

“This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp,” the post said.

