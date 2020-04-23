Lightning in a Bottle sets up GoFundMe with goal of raising $250,000 to cover cancellation costs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The organizers of Lightning in a Bottle have started a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $250,000 to defray the costs of canceling this year’s music and arts festival that had been scheduled to return to Buena Vista Lake over Memorial Day weekend.

The page, created seven days ago, had raised $24,914 as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

“When it became clear to us that the event was going to be canceled, we were mid-production and had spent nearly all of the ticket money on LIB,” organizers said on their website. “We faced a heartbreaking truth: we do not have enough money to issue full refunds to all of you. We therefore announced that there would be no refunds.

“Notwithstanding our prior announcement, we remain committed to getting a full refund to everyone who wants one. We have worked together with the music agents and artists, and are thankful to announce that a vast majority of the artists, despite having incurred their own non-refundable expenses in planning for their LIB performances, are returning their deposits in an effort to help us in this time of crisis. Our goal is to build the largest pool of money possible so that we can then use it to help refund ticket purchasers.”

The festival is one of dozens of major events nationwide — including Comic-Con, Burning Man and Coachella — that have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

