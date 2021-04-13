Fewer restrictions coming to Kern County as COVID-19 cases decline

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Kern County is set to move into the less restrictive Orange Tier Wednesday, according to local health officials. The new update comes as new COVID-19 cases reach levels not seen in almost a year.

The state is set to update its metrics Tuesday afternoon. Here’s what would be allowed under the Orange Tier:

Bars: outdoors only with modifications

outdoors only with modifications Restaurants: Indoor dining capacity increases to 50% capacity or 200 people.

Indoor dining capacity increases to 50% capacity or 200 people. Wineries and Breweries: Capacity increases to 25% or 100 people.

Capacity increases to 25% or 100 people. Gyms and Fitness Centers: 25% capacity indoors; indoor pools and spas can reopen.

25% capacity indoors; indoor pools and spas can reopen. Movie Theaters: Capacity increases to 50% or 200 people.

Capacity increases to 50% or 200 people. Museums and Zoos: Indoor capacity increases to 50% for activities

Indoor capacity increases to 50% for activities Retail: No capacity limits

No capacity limits Family Entertainment Centers: 25% capacity indoors or 50% capacity if all guests show proof of testing or full vaccination

25% capacity indoors or 50% capacity if all guests show proof of testing or full vaccination Outdoor live events: 33% capacity or 67% if all guests show proof of testing or full vaccination

Most of the state is in the Orange Tier, although Kern was one of the last counties to move from red to orange. Kern’s next goal is to reach the final Yellow Tier. Kern County must remain in the Orange Tier for at least three weeks before moving into the next, less restrictive yellow tier, according to Kern County Public Health.

Gov. Newsom announced last week California’s economy is set to fully reopen by June 15 with no tiers.