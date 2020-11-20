Legislators react to Gov. Newsom’s latest curfew order to curb coronavirus cases

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new temporary stay-at-home order for counties in the state’s purple tier of coronavirus cases. It calls for a curfew in purple tier counties, including Kern, from 10 a.m. through 5 a.m. beginning Nov. 21 and running through Dec. 21.
The order is aimed at limiting social and private gatherings where social distance guidelines, wearing masks might be done less, thus, potentially spreading the coronavirus.
Lawmakers representing Kern County in Sacramento issued various statements on Gov. Newsom’s latest step to stop the spread of the virus.
“In times like these, we must have more collaboration, not less. Newsom’s continued unilateral decisions with little to no input from counties and local officials across California has led to more questions, confusion, and anxiety. This cannot continue.”Assemblymember Vince Fong, (R) – Bakersfield
“As we move further into flu season, we must do more to keep families safe as coronavirus cases continue to increase. However, we need to be mindful of the personal and financial impacts that further restrictions will put on our workers, small businesses, and our community as a whole. I look forward to working with our local businesses, the Department of Public Health, and the Governor to meet our Valley needs.”Assemblymember Rudy Salas, (D) – Bakersfield
“Californians are eagerly waiting for Governor Newsom to provide data that shows transmission rates are higher between 10:00PM to 5:00AM. Californians should do their part to keep safe, but we have to also help our small businesses survive this pandemic, and this Governor.”Sen. Shannon Grove, (R) – Bakersfield
“No one likes the situation we find ourselves in. The number of cases and hospitalizations are alarming. As a community, we have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19. Let’s stay focused by wearing a mask and acting responsibly for the sake of our health and loved ones.”Sen. Melissa Hurtado, (D) – Sanger
The health and safety of our employees and the public we serve is our highest priority. In an effort to preserve public health and safety of all Californians and stop the surge of COVID-19 cases, the Governor has instituted a limited stay at home order from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. with the goal that people will self-regulate their behavior, protect themselves, and go about only the “essential” activities during those hours.California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray
The mission of the CHP is unchanged. CHP officers will continue to patrol throughout California and use their sound professional judgment to conduct enforcement stops for violations of the law based upon probable cause. The CHP does not make arrests based on race, ethnicity, gender, political affiliation, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, or for any reason other than violations of the law based on probable cause. As always, CHP officers will have the discretion to take appropriate action when a violation is observed.