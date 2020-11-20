Legislators react to Gov. Newsom’s latest curfew order to curb coronavirus cases

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new temporary stay-at-home order for counties in the state’s purple tier of coronavirus cases. It calls for a curfew in purple tier counties, including Kern, from 10 a.m. through 5 a.m. beginning Nov. 21 and running through Dec. 21.

The order is aimed at limiting social and private gatherings where social distance guidelines, wearing masks might be done less, thus, potentially spreading the coronavirus.

Lawmakers representing Kern County in Sacramento issued various statements on Gov. Newsom’s latest step to stop the spread of the virus.

“In times like these, we must have more collaboration, not less. Newsom’s continued unilateral decisions with little to no input from counties and local officials across California has led to more questions, confusion, and anxiety. This cannot continue.” Assemblymember Vince Fong, (R) – Bakersfield

“As we move further into flu season, we must do more to keep families safe as coronavirus cases continue to increase. However, we need to be mindful of the personal and financial impacts that further restrictions will put on our workers, small businesses, and our community as a whole. I look forward to working with our local businesses, the Department of Public Health, and the Governor to meet our Valley needs.” Assemblymember Rudy Salas, (D) – Bakersfield

“Californians are eagerly waiting for Governor Newsom to provide data that shows transmission rates are higher between 10:00PM to 5:00AM. Californians should do their part to keep safe, but we have to also help our small businesses survive this pandemic, and this Governor.” Sen. Shannon Grove, (R) – Bakersfield

“No one likes the situation we find ourselves in. The number of cases and hospitalizations are alarming. As a community, we have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19. Let’s stay focused by wearing a mask and acting responsibly for the sake of our health and loved ones.” Sen. Melissa Hurtado, (D) – Sanger