Learning from our past: How COVID-19 compares to the Spanish Flu

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As Kern County closes in on the two-month mark of the stay-at-home mandate, we are reminded of what life was like a little more than 100-years-ago.

In the fall of 1918, the Spanish Influenza, known later as H1N1, hit Kern County with all its might.

Looking at old photographs, you can’t help but be reminded of the battle today’s essential workers are currently facing. Even then, face masks played a pivotal role in protecting doctors and nurses while treating the deeply ill patients.

“As I began to dig deeper, I realized, ultimately, the Spanish Influenza that came through Kern County was catastrophic,” said local historian, Garth Milam.

Throughout the two decades that Milam has spent as a local historian, he has spent much of this time studying what he calls the “forgotten flu. ”

“Our research has indicated as many as eight or nine hundred people in Kern County died,” said Milam.

He believes this particular virus shows no mercy in who it can jeopardize.

Milam says that “What made it worse is it killed young active people.”

Thus, a distinct difference of COVID-19 is that it targets mostly seniors and the elderly.

By 1918, Kern County had become an oil-rich boomtown with thousands of young families moving into crowded camps in places like Taft and Maricopa.

“There were cases in Taft where an oil worker went to work in the morning, and at lunchtime, they told him his wife was sick and then she was dead by early afternoon,”‘ said Hooper.

Few hospitals and mortuaries existed, and each was undeniably overwhelmed.

“Everyone lost someone they knew and the one they lost was someone young,” said Milam, “millions of orphans were created.”

Like many of the surrounding counties, Kern County shut down its schools, bars, restaurants, and theaters.

There was a call in early October for people to make homemade masks, and there was an ordinance passed in Bakersfield to make people wear them in public.

Similar to what is now happening in America, many people wanted everything to begin opening again.

In response to this outcry, life began returning to normal, and as a result, a second wave of the Spanish Flu hit even harder than the first.

“It was harder and it hit more people because people were being infected and already walking around. Once you lift the quarantine – and this is what they struggled with in 1918 – you can’t bring it back,” says the Kern County Museum curator, Bethany Rice.

“Government agencies are often very reluctant to reinstitute social distancing and banning gatherings because the public simply can’t tolerate it,” says Garth Milam

And that brings us back to today’s pandemic with Dr. Hemmal Kothary, Chief Medical Officer of Dignity Health’s Central California Division sharing that “Everything we have looked at is that this virus is not going away. It could potentially come back worse. But one of the things we have in our favor is that they didn’t have in 1918 is technology. “

Nonetheless, Dr. Kothary believes the curve can be flattened.

In his opinion, “If you look for our death rate you know its majority is limited to nursing homes. I think we are ready to open now.”

However, Garth Milam continues to express caution by saying, “There is one clear consistency that existed in 1918 and that exists today, and that’s an inordinate amount of self-centeredness. People look at influenza through their own lens. They see it as it affects them”

Thus, will we learn from our ancestors or fall to the same faint as they did nearly 100 years ago?