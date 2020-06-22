LAX to start testing thermal cameras to ID travelers with high temperatures in effort against COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles International Airport will start testing thermal cameras on Tuesday that can detect high temperatures among travelers.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the voluntary program in a news conference at the airport on Monday.

According to the mayor, the technology LAX will use can identify people with temperatures 100.4 degrees or more. One of the symptoms of COVID-19 is fever.

When the camera detects a person with an elevated temperature, a staff member will request they undergo a second screening with a medical professional. That professional will then use a non-contact thermometer to take the traveler’s temperature.

Airport officials will advise those confirmed to have high temperatures and are on departing flights not to travel. Meanwhile, arriving international passengers deemed to be possibly ill may be referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staffers for quarantine.

The airport will initially run the program at two locations: at the Tom Bradley international terminal at main entrance of the departure levels and the at the arrival area.

“This is a voluntary program with signage alerting passengers where the pilot will take place,” Garcetti said.

The mayor emphasized that the technology will not replace other safety measures at the airport, which already requires travelers to wear masks. enforces deep cleaning in trafficked areas and has installed more than 250 hand sanitizing stations.

“We’re not saying that you only can rely on this,” Garcetti said. “This is an additional layer of safety.”

