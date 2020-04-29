Lawyers, business owners send letter to Kern supervisors arguing stay-at-home order is unconstitutional

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A letter sent to the Board of Supervisors by a group of local attorneys and business owners argues the stay-at-home order issued to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and which closed numerous businesses and banned gatherings is unconstitutional.

“Based on the legal citations presented in the order and a review of relevant statutory and case law, it appears that the order is not authorized by law, violates the United States Constitution, is unduly vague and broad, and very likely could lead to the County of Kern being financially liable for governmental takings and additional legal claims,” says the letter, a copy of which was forwarded to 17 News by Clayton Campbell, one of its signatories.

The order by Kern County Public Health that took effect April 2 prohibited, among other things, on-site dining at restaurants, closed all bars, wineries and other businesses that serve alcohol but not food, closed all gyms and fitness centers and banned all public or private gatherings.

The letter, however states that while the division of the Health and Safety Code cited in the order allows officials to quarantine infected or likely infected people and personal property, it “does not grant a broad power to quarantine the entire county and require healthy residents to shelter-in-place.” Other health-and-safety-related statutes also don’t provide that authority, the letter says.

It continues, “Even more concerning is the very real likelihood that the order is unconstitutional. The order attempts to suspend the First Amendment, an amendment that prohibits any law prohibiting the free exercise of religion; abridging the freedom of speech; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”

The letter goes on to say the order violated the Fifth Amendment as it deprives property owners of their right to earn a living since they can’t conduct business on their property without failing to comply with the order.

“All the work that has been done to protect the citizens of Kern County is much appreciated and the countless hours recognized,” the letter says. “However, we implore you also to protect our constitutional rights.”

It’s signed by 19 people: Isaac L St. Lawrence, Campbell, Cassie Bittle, Eric Steinbeck, Pete Thorne, Samuel Reyna Jr., Greg Knittel, Joe G. Williams, Andrew Sheffield, Doug Gosling, Jason Giannelli, Sean Minor, Zack Macpherson, Paul Harman, Brett Dixon, Leah Lay, Mark J. Bigger, Mark Carroll and Jordan Little.