Latino COVID-19 Task Force hosts 5 free testing sites this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is offering five free coronavirus testing sites this week in light with the new Regional Stay Home Order.

There are no pre-registration requirements to get a COVID-19 test. Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force asks people to wear a mask and social distance when at a testing site.

Here is a list of testing sites:

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 8 – Starts at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Standard Park (Corner of East Minner and Doyle Streets) Oildale, CA., 93308

*Free face masks will be given, courtesy of Adventist Health

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 9 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Vallarta Supermarkets, 5951 Niles, Bakersfield, CA 93306

*Free face masks will be given to individuals in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross.

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 10 – 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Leroy Jackson Park, 300 East French Street, Ridgecrest, CA

*Free face masks will be given to individuals, courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 11 – 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Lamont General Store, 10405 Main Street (Parking Lot), Lamont, CA 93241

*Free face masks will be given to individuals, courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 12 – Starts at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Mechanics Bank, 5151 Stockdale Hwy. Bakersfield, CA 93309

*Free face masks will be given to individuals, in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross.