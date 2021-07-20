Latino COVID-19 Task Force holding vaccine clinic Thursday in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Latino COVID-19 Task Force is holding a free vaccine clinic on Thursday in Delano.

The clinic is being held from 1-5 p.m. at La Vina Middle School, located at 1331 Browning Road. No appointment is needed. They will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The second dose for the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for Aug. 12.

Those who get vaccinated will also receive a free snow cone. The task force is asking those who attend to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment, call 661-525-5900.