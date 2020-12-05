Latest stay-at-home order set to take effect as ICU capacity dips under 15%

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State health officials on Friday said intensive care unit capacity has fallen beneath the 15% threshold which would begin a new stay-at-home order for residents in the designated San Joaquin Valley region that includes Kern County. The new restrictions could take effect as soon as Sunday.

State officials said San Joaquin Valley region’s ICU capacity was 14.1% as of Friday. The Southern California region also fell below the 15% threshold at 13.1%. The state order takes effect Saturday at 1 p.m., but regions would have 48 hours to implement the the new stay-at-home order.

The new order announced earlier in the week by Governor Gavin Newsom structures the state into regions and says that if a region’s ICU bed capacity falls below 15%, a three-week stay-at-home order would go into effect to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Health officials would assess the region’s progress after the three-week period.

The orders would prohibit travel except as necessary for permitted activities, and close operations for certain sectors. They require 100 percent masking and physical distancing.

“Residents are required to stay at home as much as possible and minimize mixing to reduce unnecessary exposure, while still being able to do important things like go to the doctor, buy groceries, pick up takeout, go on a hike, or worship outdoors,” health officials said in a news release Thursday.

Schools currently open could remain open under the orders. Retailers could operate indoors, but would have to limit indoor capacity to 20 percent.

The following operations would close once a region triggers a stay-at-home order: Indoor and outdoor playgrounds; indoor recreational facilities; hair salons and barbershops; personal care services; museums, zoos and aquariums; movie theaters; wineries; bars, breweries and distilleries; family entertainment centers; cardrooms and satellite wagering; casinos; limited services; live audience sports; and amusement parks.

Restaurants would be open only for takeout or pick-up. Places of worship could only have outdoor services.

We will update this story as we learn more information.