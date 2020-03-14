Large tent constructed outside Memorial Hospital

A tent was put up outside Memorial Hospital’s emergency room Saturday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Workers constructed a large tent in the parking lot of Memorial Hospital’s emergency room Saturday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the hospital declined to say why the structure was built, but promised a news release later today.

In the past, the hospital has put up that tent during flu season.

Across the country, hospitals are building tents to accommodate large numbers of people who fear they are infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Materials near the tent also included unassembled barricades, like those used to manage long lines.

