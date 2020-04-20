Lamont native serves aboard USNS Mercy to assist in COVID-19 response

Logistics Specialist Seaman Madeline Villa, from Lamont, Calif., date stamps mail in the mailroom aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden.

U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Madeline Villa from Lamont is serving aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy, deployed in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The Navy said the Mercy serves as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases.

One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people.