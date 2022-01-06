Lamont COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held Friday

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday in Lamont and will feature food giveaways, raffles, backpacks and gift cards for the first 100 people who get vaccinated.

Vaccines will be available on a first come, first served basis and appointments are not required, according to a release from Health Net, which is hosting the event with Centro Unidad Popular Benito Juarez.

“Vaccines are available to everyone 5 and up, and boosters are available to those who are fully vaccinated,” the release says. “At this clinic, vaccines will be available for ages 5 and up. COVID-19 vaccines being offered are Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.”

The clinic will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. at 10300 San Diego St.