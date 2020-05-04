Lake Isabella sees second wave of weekend visitors escaping the warm weather

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Last weekend, hundreds of visitors packed the Lake Isabella area, seeking relief from hot weather, and this weekend was no different.

Many business owners in the area say the additional business from visitors hasn’t been much of an issue despite continued stay-at-home orders.

Pamela Emerson, a manager at a True Value store, says as long as people take precautions and follow health guidelines, things should be OK.

“I don’t see a problem with it,” she said. “We’ve had people come in with and without masks and we’ve been fine.”

Others said Sunday they’re unfazed by the influx of visitors to the area. But residents said they’re concerned because visitors aren’t observing social distancing guidelines putting others at risk.