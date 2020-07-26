Coronavirus
LAFD firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications, marking department’s first virus-related death

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A 16 1/2-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department died Saturday from complications of the coronavirus, officials said.

Firefighter and paramedic Jose M. Perez, 44, is survived by his wife and three children, according to the Fire Department. He’s the first LAFD firefighter reported to have died of COVID-19.

“Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas and the entire Department send their deepest and most sincere condolences to the Perez family,” a statement from the department said.

LAFD late Saturday held a procession from La Palma area to Whittier and thanked other agencies in “honoring our brother,” including the La Palma Police Department, the Orange County Fire Authority, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.

At least 145 LAFD employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, 108 of them have returned to work and 36 of them recovering at home, the L.A. Times reported.

The Fire Department provided no further information about Perez’s death.

